A police cruiser and car crashed just north of downtown St. Louis near 9th and Manhattan overnight. No officers were injured but a man from the passenger car was taken to the hospital.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A police cruiser was involved in an overnight crash north of downtown St. Louis.

News 4 was there as police investigated the crash near 9th Street and Manhattan around 2 a.m. Monday. A man from the passenger car was taken to the hospital. No officers suffered any injuries.

No other information regarding the crash has been released. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.