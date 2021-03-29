ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A police cruiser was involved in an overnight crash north of downtown St. Louis.
News 4 was there as police investigated the crash near 9th Street and Manhattan around 2 a.m. Monday. A man from the passenger car was taken to the hospital. No officers suffered any injuries.
No other information regarding the crash has been released. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
