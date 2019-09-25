BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person was taken to the hospital after a car was hit by a train in Bridgeton Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred on Gist Road near Highway 370 before 5 a.m.
The person reportedly sustained minor injuries in the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is known.
