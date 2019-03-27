ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was taken to the hospital after being freed from a trapped vehicle in north St. Louis.
Around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, multiple first responders were seen working to free a trapped person from a car that had heavy damage in the area of Hall Street and East Carrie Avenue.
When the person was freed from the vehicle, crews placed the person on a stretcher and were seen performing CPR as the stretcher was loaded into an ambulance. The ambulance was seen driving from the scene with its emergency lights on.
No other information regarding the crash or trapped person has been released.
