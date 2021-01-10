Person struck, killed on I-64 near Fairview Heights

A person was struck and killed in a crash on westbound Interstate 64 in Fairview Heights.

 KMOV

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A person was struck and killed in a crash on westbound Interstate 64 in Fairview Heights.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a person was hit by a car near IL-159. Officials said the victim died at the scene.

It is unknown why the victim was in the highway at this time.

An accident reconstruction team was called to investigate further. The highway was reopened overnight. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.