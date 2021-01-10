Person struck, killed on I-64 near Fairview Heights

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A person was struck and killed in a crash on westbound Interstate 64 in Fairview Heights.
Just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a person was hit by a car near IL-159. Officials said the victim died at the scene.
It is unknown why the victim was in the highway at this time.
An accident reconstruction team was called to investigate further. The highway was reopened overnight.
