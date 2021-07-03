HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person was struck by a car and killed in Jefferson County Saturday night.
Officials with the High Ridge Fire Protection District said the person was struck in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 near Gravois and Northwest boulevards. The person died from the injuries. This happened around 9:30 p.m.
Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are taking over.
