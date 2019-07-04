ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead after being struck by a MetroLink train Thursday morning.
According to officials, the person was trespassing on the tracks when they were hit at 3500 Scott Avenue around 6:30 a.m.
Because of the incident, MetroLink trains stopped running to the Central West End, Cortex, and Grand stations until 9 a.m.
The bus shuttles took passengers between the impacted stations, and MetroLink informed riders to expect delays of 60 minutes.
Once service resumed, it took 30 minutes for delays to dissipate.
