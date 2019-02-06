ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A portion of Carondelet is closed after a person was struck and killed early Wednesday morning.
A part of the South City street was closed between Primm Street and Interstate 55 before 5:30 a.m.
News 4 was able to confirm the person who was struck was later pronounced dead.
Officials said the vehicle that fatally struck the person left the scene before first responders arrived.
No other information has been disclosed.
