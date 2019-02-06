ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A portion of Carondelet is closed after a person was struck and killed early Wednesday morning.

A part of the South City street was closed between Primm Street and Interstate 55 before 5:30 a.m.

South City incident 2619

Police lights on Carondelet Wednesday morning.

News 4 was able to confirm the person who was struck was later pronounced dead.

Officials said the vehicle that fatally struck the person left the scene before first responders arrived.

No other information has been disclosed.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.