EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on a highway near Alton, Illinois, early Saturday morning.
Alton police said the person was seen lying down in the road on Berm Highway or Illinois State Route 143 at about 3:23 a.m. by a passerby.
When police were contacted, they determined the person was hit by a car sometime before while walking on Berm Highway east of Cpl. Belchik Memorial Expressway.
The highway was closed for about 6 hours while ISP reconstruction crews worked. It opened around 9:30 a.m.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Alton Police Department.
