JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police responded to a person struck along Lewis and Clark Boulevard near Saint Cyr Road Friday night.
Police said the person was hit around 7:45 p.m.
The person was taken to the hospital but the extent of injuries is unknown.
Traffic was being rerouted near the scene.
