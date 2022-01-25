Person stabbed at Maryland Heights hotel

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person was recovering at a local hospital after being stabbed in Maryland Heights Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the Extended Stay hotel in the 11000 block of Lackland before 7 a.m. One person was stabbed and taken to the hospital.
News 4 is still working to learn what led up to the stabbing.
