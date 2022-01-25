You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Person stabbed at Maryland Heights hotel

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
Maryland Heights Stabbing
KMOV

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person was recovering at a local hospital after being stabbed in Maryland Heights Tuesday morning. 

Police were called to the Extended Stay hotel in the 11000 block of Lackland before 7 a.m.  One person was stabbed and taken to the hospital. 

News 4 is still working to learn what led up to the stabbing. 

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.