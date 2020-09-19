CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person was shot in the parking lot of Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Chesterfield Saturday night.
Officials with the Chesterfield Police Department said two people were arguing in the parking lot of Sky Zone at 17,379 Edison Ave. and one of them shot the other around 8:25 p.m.
The person was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.
The suspect got in a silver Volkswagen Passat with Missouri plate EE7X6H.
Sky Zone was open at the time of the shooting and no property was damaged and no one else was hurt.
