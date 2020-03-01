Person shot outside a North County market

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person was shot in the parking lot of a market in north St. Louis County Sunday afternoon.
The St. Louis County Police Department said a one person was shot outside Mally Supermarket at 7445 West Florissant Ave. in the city of County Club Hills shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the injuries are not life threatening.
