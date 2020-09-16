AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two schools in Affton were on lockdown following a nearby shooting Wednesday.
St. Louis County police told News 4 no one from the school was involved in the shooting in the 6400 block of Vita Drive.
Police say a male victim was shot and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect and victim got into an altercation, officers say.
The school district said around 11:15 a.m. law enforcement asked Rogers Middle School and Affton High School to issue lockdowns following the shooting. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 12:30 p.m.
The school district said they are currently participating in 100% virtual learning, but some teachers and a few students were on campus at the time of the lockdown.
The suspect is in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.