ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Someone was shot near a north St. Louis City bar Sunday evening.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a male was shot in the 6000 block of Natural Bridge near The Nation Bar after 8:45 p.m. The person was shot in the arm and was conscious when officers found him.
The victim's age wasn't released. The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown.
