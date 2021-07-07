FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person was shot in north St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon.
Officers with the Florissant Police Department believe the shooting happened between two cars in the area of Patterson and Mullanphy at 7:45 p.m. Police said one person was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital for treatment.
No other information was released.
