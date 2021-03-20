Person shot multiple times at Lake Saint Louis shopping center

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person was rushed to the hospital Saturday evening after a shooting at a shopping center in Lake Saint Louis.
Officials with the Lake Saint Louis Police Department said an adult was shot multiple times at the intersection of Hawk Ridge Trail and Ronald Reagan Drive just before 7 p.m. This is at the Shops at Hawk Ridge center.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers detained one person for questioning.
