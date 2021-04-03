DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person was shot and killed outside a north St. Louis County market Saturday evening.
Officials with the North County Police Cooperative said a person was shot to death outside the Dellwood Market at 1620 Chambers Road. The shooting happened before 6:30 p.m.
Officers haven't released information about the victim's age or gender. The circumstances of the shooting are still unclear. No other information was released.
