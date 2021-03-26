ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A person was shot to death in south St. Louis City Friday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the victim was shot in the head in the 4000 block of Hydraulic Avenue in Dutchtown. The victim wasn't conscious or breathing when officers arrived.
The shooting happened before 6:30 p.m. Officers took a suspect into custody once they arrived on the scene. No other information was released.
This is the seventh homicide in Dutchtown this year, according to data from the city's police department.
