NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after an early Tuesday morning shooting in north St. Louis.
Investigators were called just past 4:30 a.m. near Thekla and Emerson in the Walnut Park East neighborhood after a person was shot in the head.
They were taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.