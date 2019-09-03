BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person suffered a gunshot wound to the foot after during a road rage incident in north St. Louis County Tuesday night.
Police said a road rage incident on Cypress Rd. just south of Interstate 70 led one the people involved to fire several shots at the other motorist, who was hit in the foot.
The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m.
No additional information was released.
