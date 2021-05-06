ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers are investigating that happened in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Gustine around 2:14 p.m.
A victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back. Homicide was requested to the scene.
No other information was made available.
