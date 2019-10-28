Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over a shooting scene on Tesson Ferry off of Interstate 270. Police said on victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in south St. Louis County Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened on Tesson Ferry near I-270. Police report the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter is in custody, police said.

The name of the victim and shooter have not been released.

