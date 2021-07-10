KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person was shot in the parking lot of a Schnucks warehouse in north St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.
Officers on the scene said two contracted workers got into an argument in the parking lot of Schnucks warehouse at 8500 Scudder Road. One of them then pulled out a gun and fired a shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. No other information was released.
