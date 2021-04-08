KMOVGeneric_ Homicide Investigation - Red
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to the scene Thursday afternoon after a shooting in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood.

According to police, a person was shot in the leg at Mullanphy and N. 18th Street before 4:30 p.m.

No other information was made available.

