ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person was shot at the West County Center in what police believe wasn't a random shooting Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the Des Peres Police Department said one person was shot and taken to a hospital with injuries. The suspect is at large. The police department said there is no current danger to the public because this isn't believed to be a random shooting.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the mall to assist with the situation. Witnesses told News 4 they heard three to four shots fired inside the mall. One witness told us they saw two people shooting at each other and one of them was hit.

Police responded to a shots fired call inside the mall on April 2 this year. No one was injured in that incident.

