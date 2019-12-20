ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person was transported from the scene of a reported armed robbery in Arnold early Friday morning.
Authorities have released few details, but a News 4 crew was in the 2100 block of Farmcrest around 2 a.m. following the armed robbery report. The photographer saw one person being taken from the scene in an ambulance.
There were also reports of a stolen vehicle and that the victim may have known the suspects.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.