JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Jennings.
Police were called to the 5600 block of Hellen around 1 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting.
Authorities have not released any other details. This story will be updated as information develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.