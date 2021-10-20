ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Officers responded to a call of someone shot in Jennings around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The injured person ran to a business blocks away from where it happened, at 70 Lucas and Hunt in Jennings near Norwood Hills Country Club.
The injuries to the person shot are not life threatening according to St. Louis County police.
