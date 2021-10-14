WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person running away from a Wentzville officer was hit by a car Thursday evening.
The Wentzville Police Department said an officer was patrolling the area of the 700 block of West Pearce Boulevard after a business reported an increase in vehicle thefts and tampering. The officer at some point saw two people and wanted to check on them. One of them ran away.
The officer didn't chase but told the person to stop. The person was then hit by a car and the officer provided first aid. The person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The other person also left the area but was later found by officers.
