ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Heavy rains prompted severe storm warnings throughout St. Louis County, and some drivers in Crestwood were caught in a flash flood near Grant's Farm.
Gravois Creek flooded near Whitecliff Park, with waters rising so fast some people didn't have time to get off the road.
The water lifted vehicles and moved them, causing damage to the vehicles.
At least one person had to be rescued from their car, though no injuries have been reported.
