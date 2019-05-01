ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was reportedly trapped after a tree fell on a car near Meramec State Park.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol official told News 4 the tree came down on top of a car on Highway 185 south of the 185 spur before 6:50 a.m. Wednesday.
There was a report of an injury but the extent of the the injury is currently unknown.
According to first responders at the scene, Highway 185 was shut down. When News 4 crews arrived to the area, vehicles were seen passing by in one lane.
When Skyzoom4 arrived to the scene, it appeared no one was in the car and first responders were assessing the damage.
No other information has been released.
