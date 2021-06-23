ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Crews with St. Louis City's fire department pulled a person out of a house on fire in north St. Louis City Wednesday night.
A three-story apartment building in the 1200 block of Belt caught fire Wednesday after 9:30 p.m. in the West End neighborhood. Crews found a person trapped inside and was transported in critical condition.
