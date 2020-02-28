WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Wentzville after one man was shot Friday afternoon.
According to police, a male suspect fired one shot into a man's arm in the Walgreens parking lot on the 1000 block of Meyer Road.
At this time, police do not believe the suspect and victim knew each other.
A person of interest, Mitchell Andrews, 25, is wanted in connection to the shooting.
He is described as a white male, brown hair, brown eyes with a brown beard and mustache.
Andrews is believed to be driving a dark blue 2015 Buick Verano with Missouri license plate TE1-B1Z with front end damage.
According to police, he is homeless and is believed to be living in his vehicle. Police are looking for information on his whereabouts.
You are asked to not approach him, but to contact police at (636) 327-5105.
The man shot was treated and released at the scene after the shooting. He is cooperating with police.
Wentzville Police Department is asking for any businesses in the area with possible video surveillance of this incident to contact them.
