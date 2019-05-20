ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed outside of a north St. Louis County store Sunday night.
The man pictured in the image is considered a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.
Shortly before 9 p.m., officers from the Country Club Hills Police Department were notified of a shooting in the 7400 block of West Florissant Road. When they arrived, a man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound.
Kevin Smith, 34, of Jennings, was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment but was later pronounced dead.
Police said the shooting happened outside of the Mally Supermarket.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
