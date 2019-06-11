Frank Lee Dunn
Washington County Sheriff Police Department

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. ( KMOV.com) --- Authorities in Washington County are searching for a person of interest in connecting with a shooting Monday. 

Deputies arrived to the 11000 block of Elliott Road for a person who was shot twice. Emergency crews transported the victim to a Saint Louis area hospital for their injuries.

Frank Dunn is considered a person of interest and is wanted on outstanding warrants. 

Anyone with information about Dunn's whereabouts is urged to contact the Washington County Central Dispatch Center at 573-438-1079. 

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.