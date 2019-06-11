WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. ( KMOV.com) --- Authorities in Washington County are searching for a person of interest in connecting with a shooting Monday.
Deputies arrived to the 11000 block of Elliott Road for a person who was shot twice. Emergency crews transported the victim to a Saint Louis area hospital for their injuries.
Frank Dunn is considered a person of interest and is wanted on outstanding warrants.
Anyone with information about Dunn's whereabouts is urged to contact the Washington County Central Dispatch Center at 573-438-1079.
