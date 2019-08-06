EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Eureka are asking for help identifying a person of interest after a stolen credit card was used at a gas station.
Authorities said the card was stolen in Franklin County overnight and used around 3 a.m. at a gas station in Eureka.
The woman was seen leaving the gas station in a red pickup truck as a passenger. The person of interest was reportedly wearing a dark tank top with the word “love” on the straps.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Eureka Police Department at 636-938-6600.
