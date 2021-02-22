ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Officers are looking for a person of interest after a man was found shot at a gas station in St. Louis County last month.
According to St. Louis County police, officers found 21-year-old Trevon Wright in the parking lot of the Conoco gas station at the 3600 block of Dunn Road and New Halls Ferry.
He was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Wright was transported to a hospital for life-saving treatment where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The person of interest is captured in surveillance video wearing a black coat and a green hoodie. He was also last seen wearing blue jeans and red shoes.
Anyone who recognizes this person or knows his identity is urged to contact Detective Koenig at 314-615-8628 or 314-615-5400. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 866-370-TIPS.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.