ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is searching for a person of interest after two bodies were found inside a burned Alton home earlier this week.
The investigation began after firefighters were called to a home in the 2300 block of Wedgewood around 6 a.m. Monday. Officials said two bodies were later found inside the residence.
Officers determined the men were murdered, though they did not specify what their investigation revealed. Tuesday, the victims were identified as Robert Andrews, 59, and Leonard "James" Ebrey, 67.
“Every time they’ve been out we waved, we’d say 'hi.' They’d take really good care of their yard in the spring and summer. They were always outside. They just seemed like really nice people," said neighbor Whitney Phelps.
Thursday, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said they were searching for 22-year-old Bryce V. Andrews, whom they identified as a person of interest in the case.
Anyone with information, or who knows Anderson's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-296-5544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.