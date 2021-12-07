Person of interest in shooting of Metro bus driver charged in connection with chase

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A person of interest in the shooting a Metro bus driver has been charged in connection with a chase.

Isaiah Houston, 30, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of resisting arrest.

Lt. Tim Burger with the Major Case Squad said there are nearly 20 detectives working on the shooting case.

"We've handled literally dozens upon dozens of leads. But we just need the public's help a little bit more to get this crime solved," he said.

Burger urged anyone with information on the shooting call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip. An award of up to $10,000 is being offered.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Lucas and Hunt just after 7:00 p.m. Police said shots were fired from outside the bus, one of the bullets hit 33-year old Jonathan Cobb, who was driving the bus. The bus then crashed into a utility pole. Cobb was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Nobody else on the bus was injured.

In a Monday afternoon press conference, family members said Cobb is a dedicated bus driver and father of twins. Keylla Johnson, his girlfriend, said their twins will be 2-years old soon.

"He is a great person. He's an outstanding person All he likes to do is just to make sure his family is happy," she said.

Officials with the Major Case Squad disclosed that 10 minutes before Cobb was shot, another Metro bus was hit by gunfire. He said that happened on North Hanley Road at Airport Road in Berkeley. In that incident, police said the bus was hit by a bullet but no one was struck, however a passenger was hit by flying glass.

Investigators also said they were also looking for a maroon PT Cruiser that doesn’t have a license plate. The vehicle was seen on surveillance video in both shooting locations Friday night. Monday night, police spotted a very similar car in North City and chased it to the intersection of Jennings Station and Greyling. A person of interest, later identified as Houston, was taken into custody. He is being held on a $60,000 bond.

Cobb is also a recording artist who performs under the name J Traxx. Brian Johnson, with Untouchable Records, is a friend and fellow recording artist and producer.

"He's a very good piano player. He just has so many talents, his energy has always been great. He went on tour with us a couple of times, performed on shows. We did multiple records together at producing," said Johnson.

J Traxx produced a music video for one of his releases called Summer Time.

Metro later released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened that on Friday evening, one of our MetroBus operators was a victim of senseless gun violence. Tragically, our operator was critically wounded while on duty, serving the community on the #64 Lucas Hunt MetroBus. We are grieving this unexplainable event and ask the region to pray for the operator and their family. We also ask the public to recognize our heroic workforce who are understandably shaken by this event. Metro operators are true public servants and their bravery in the face of the ills of our region is courageous. They deserve much better than this. The St. Louis Major Case Squad is handling this investigation, however we can say that our operator was struck by a bullet fired from outside the bus and did not involve any of our patrons. We are fully cooperating with the Major Case Squad, and are providing video resources and any assistance necessary to support their efforts to bring those responsible for this senseless tragedy to justice."