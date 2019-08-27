CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad was activated after a man was found dead in a vehicle last Thursday.
Mahir Smajic, 35, of St. Louis, was found dead from a gunshot wound, police say. His body was found in a vehicle in the 700 block of Mildred Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to authorities.
A person of interest was located in Godfrey, Illinois, and was taken into custody by the Major Case Squad.
The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office has not issued charges for the person of interest at this time.
Smajic, a body builder, was cherished in St. Louis' Bosnian community.
"He was like, if you need the truck, anything or need help, I will stop by. He would stop by you know," one of Smajic's friends, Dzemal Bijedic, told News 4.
Smajic and Dzemal first met in the late 90's in high school and had spent a lot of time together over the years in the warehouse.
The warehouse was where Smajic volunteered in South City to help refugees and the less fortunate.
"It was very hard, you know, he was a good guy. He would help basically everyone in need. he didn't care who you were," Dzemal said.
Police arrived at the scene regarding a shots fired call and found the car "straddling" the street. Smajic's body was found inside in the vehicle.
Smajic lived in South County. It is unclear why he was in Cahokia.
Police are trying to find the property owners and find out why Smajic was there.
Investigators are asking anyone who has information to contact the Cahokia Police Department or the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4248.
