GRANITE CITY (KMOV.com) - Police say a person of interest is in custody in connection with threats that were made against students at Granite City High School on social media.
Authorities said they learned about the threats Monday evening just before 6:00 p.m. and started to investigate with the help of Granite City schools.
A person of interest was taken into custody around 7:40 p.m.
School will be in session on Tuesday, the district said.
Other information was not immediately known.
