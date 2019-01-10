NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police said a shooting happened a few blocks away from Ferguson Middle School after an argument on Wednesday night.
The shooting reportedly happened after a group of kids were kicked out of a basketball game at the school. An argument then followed before someone was shot in the leg a few blocks away, police said.
The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Warford.
Police believe the victim suffered non life-threatening injuries, was treated at a hospital and released.
