BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Deputies in Belleville are investigating a shooting at a gas station that left a man dead Monday night.
Police arrived to the Carlyle Food Mart on Carlyle Avenue around 8 p.m. where they found a 23-year-old man shot in his upper body. He was taken to a hospital in Shiloh where he later died.
Investigators said the victim was with two people who ran away after the shooting. While canvassing the area, officers found a person of interest several blocks away and took them into custody.
Limited details have been released about the shooting. Anyone with information identifying persons involved or other information is encouraged to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2051.
