ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A ‘person of interest’ is in custody after a St. Louis County employee was killed at a MetroBus stop in August.
Friday, St. Louis City police told News 4 a ‘person of interest’ had been identified in the murder of Craig LeFebvre.
LeFebvre, who worked at the health department, was sitting at the bus stop on Grand when a fight from a nearby Chipotle led to shots being fired on Aug. 21. The 48-year-old was killed when he was struck by a bullet that was reportedly intended for someone.
The ‘person of interest’ in the case was arrested on different charges. Police said he has not yet been charged with LeFebvre’s murder.
At one point, a $6,000 reward was being offered for information regarding the fatal shooting.
