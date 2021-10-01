ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in Old North St. Louis Friday morning.
The shooting took place around 7:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Kisling Lane. Investigators on the scene said a person of interest has been identified.
"This isn't an incident that poses a greater threat to the neighborhood right now so if the neighborhood is concerned I'd like to pass that on and let them know we are giving this our full attention and its important to us were going to make this a priority to get this guy of the street," said Lt. Scott Aubuchon.
Anyone with information that can assist homicide detectives with their investigation is encouraged to call 314-444-5371.
