EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State police are investigating after the body of a teenager was found on the parking lot of Mason Clark Middle School in East St. Louis Sunday.
Monday morning, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body was identified as 13-year-old Michael A. Moore. He reportedly died after being shot sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
According to police, the death is being investigated as a homicide and authorities do not believe the body was dumped on the parking lot.
Moore was shot on the street behind the school, according to investigators and was not a student there.
East St. Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police are jointly handling the investigation and a person of interest is reportedly being interviewed.
Police Chief Kendall Perry said the public was instrumental in helping them movie quickly.
"We had a lot of witnesses that helped us out. There were a lot of home cameras, a lot of Ring doorbells on the houses, every one chipped in and helped us out a lot," he said. "That's not always the case but lately we've had a lot of good citizens that have all been willing to stop and help deter the crime."
The East St. Louis School District is offering grief counselors for their students when they return from winter break. Earlier this year, Jaylon McKenzie, another student in the district, was shot and killed at a party.
His killer was never found.
"Sometimes makes you wonder, where do we start? What more can we do as parents, as a community? What can the schools do? I think collectively we need to make something happen for these babies because they're leaving too fast," said Kim Haywood, a maintenance worker with the district.
A memorial to Moore was set up in the parking lot, the flowers, candles and photos serving as a painful reminder that a family was torn apart at the holidays.
"It's just really tough this time of year to lose a child," Perry said. "It's also hard we have to tell a parent their 13-year-old has been lost to gun violence."
