ST. CHARLES, Mo. - St. Charles County police has taken a person of interest into custody following an incident in which gunshots were fired with no reported injuries.
Officers responded to the 1700 block of Wakefield shortly after 6 p.m. Friday for reports of shots fired.
Officers investigated the area and discovered surveillance footage of a person and vehicle “of interest.”
In a Facebook post, the St. Charles County Police Department say the investigation remains active and ongoing.
