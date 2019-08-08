ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking to identify a person of interest wanted for questioning in a St. Charles County theft case.
The person is suspected of stealing a firearm from a vehicle on Catesby Lane in St. Charles County.
Anyone with any information on this person's identity is asked to contact Detective Fineran at 636-949-3000, ext.. 2544 or leave an anonymous tip at 636-949-3002.
