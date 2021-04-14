JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person was killed outside a fast food restaurant in Jennings Wednesday evening.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said the homicide happened in the 8400 block of Lucas and Hunt at the Schnucks Westfall Plaza. News 4 crews saw a car with multiple gunshots outside the Sonic.
Police released very limited information. The story will be updated once we hear back from police.
