ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person was killed in a triple shooting on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County Friday night.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on the interstate near Old Halls Ferry Road and ended with a crash. One person was killed and two others were injured in what troopers believe was a “rolling gun battle.”
Emergency crews shut down all eastbound lanes of the interstate between West Florissant and Old Halls Ferry Road. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
Officers are still looking for the suspect(s).
No other information was released.
